DUNCAN
ROBERT H.
57, of Malvern, PA passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a battle with Colon cancer. He was born April 21, 1962 in Philadelphia to Robert H Duncan Sr. and Phyllis E. Weston. Bob was a longtime driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bob is survived by his mother, Phyllis E. Mahaffey, his father, Robert H. Duncan Sr. and his sister, Penny Strauss.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in Bob's name to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation. Mailed donations may be made to the attention: Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, 130 South Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Please make your check payable to "Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation" and indicate the Hospice program and "In Memory of Robert Duncan" in the memo line.
Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019