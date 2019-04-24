|
|
EWALD
ROBERT H.
93, on April 15, 2019, of Cape May NJ, formerly of Hatboro PA. U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. Bob taught in the FDR Middle School in Bristol Twp. PA, for 34 years before retiring. Loving husband of the late Jean (nee Kerner). Father of Christine, Susanne, Barbara, Robert and Peter. Grandfather of 15. Great-grandfather to 9. Memorial Mass Friday (May 3rd), at 1:30 P.M., Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, where friends will be received from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May NJ.
SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019