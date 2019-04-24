Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT EWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. EWALD

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT H. EWALD Notice
EWALD
ROBERT H.
93, on April 15, 2019, of Cape May NJ, formerly of Hatboro PA. U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. Bob taught in the FDR Middle School in Bristol Twp. PA, for 34 years before retiring. Loving husband of the late Jean (nee Kerner). Father of Christine, Susanne, Barbara, Robert and Peter. Grandfather of 15. Great-grandfather to 9. Memorial Mass Friday (May 3rd), at 1:30 P.M., Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, where friends will be received from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May NJ.

SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
spilkerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now