LEE
ROBERT H. JR.
Gladwyne, Pa., former educator at The Episcopal Academy, died on July 7, 2019. He was 84. He is survived by Mary Clay, his wife of 35 years; sisters Joan Kremer, and Mary Sellman (Paul), two children Ned (Tracie) and Cliff (Carolina) and four grandchildren; stepsons John Holt (Susan), Jamie Holt (Hollie), Henry Holt, and six step grandchildren. Bob graduated from The Episcopal Academy in 1952, Princeton University in 1956, and earned his MA from Middlebury College, Bread Loaf School of English, in 1958. He began his career at The Episcopal Academy in 1957, retiring in 1980 as Director of Upper School. He also served Episcopal as a Trustee. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 28th at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Redeemer, 320 Pennswood Rd. Bryn Mawr. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Episcopal Academy in memory of Bob Lee or to Princeton Reach Out 56-81-06, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019