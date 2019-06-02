|
NEELY
ROBERT H.
May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Vetter) Neely. Loving father of Bette Jo (John) Rose, Kathy and Ed Neely. Grandfather of 6. Brother of Sally Nulty. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing 9 A.M. St. Margaret Church, Narberth and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. Donations in Bob's name to Parkinson Council, 111 Presi-dential Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated by his family.
