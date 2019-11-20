|
STANWOOD
ROBERT HEWITT, JR.
91, of Malvern, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1928 in Bergen County, NJ, to the late Eleanor Pfost and Robert Hewitt Stanwood. Robert served our nation in the US Navy as Petty Officer aboard the USS Blackstone River. He attended Cooper Union, then earned a BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic in 1951. He worked for Lockheed Martin into his 70's.
A loving husband and father, he remained by the side of his beloved wife of 61 years, Bernita, until her passing in 2018. His son Nathan also pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his sister Eleanor Nygard, and his children Robert, Janet, and Jonathan.
Remembrance Saturday, Nov. 23, 11:00 A.M. at Great Valley Presbyterian Church, 2025 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, PA, with military honors and interment to follow.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019