Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
ROBERT STANWOOD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Great Valley Presbyterian Church
2025 Swedesford Road
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT STANWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HEWITT STANWOOD Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT HEWITT STANWOOD Jr. Notice
STANWOOD
ROBERT HEWITT, JR.


91, of Malvern, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 8, 1928 in Bergen County, NJ, to the late Eleanor Pfost and Robert Hewitt Stanwood. Robert served our nation in the US Navy as Petty Officer aboard the USS Blackstone River. He attended Cooper Union, then earned a BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic in 1951. He worked for Lockheed Martin into his 70's.
A loving husband and father, he remained by the side of his beloved wife of 61 years, Bernita, until her passing in 2018. His son Nathan also pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his sister Eleanor Nygard, and his children Robert, Janet, and Jonathan.
Remembrance Saturday, Nov. 23, 11:00 A.M. at Great Valley Presbyterian Church, 2025 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, PA, with military honors and interment to follow.

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -