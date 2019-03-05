Home

ROBERT HYATT HACK

ROBERT HYATT HACK Notice
HACK
ROBERT HYATT
Born April 14, 1943 in Uniontown, PA. Son of Jane and Raymond Hack. Beloved husband of Mary Louise Hack (nee Spoerl). Loving father to Susan Hickey (Steve), Jennie Hack, and Robert C. Hack (Kelly Sullivan). Dear grand-father to Megan and Sarah Hickey. He is also survived by his siblings, Mildred "Mimi" Slaymaker (Hank), Walter Hack (Julie), and Raymond Hack (Bonnie). Graduated from John Bartram HS in Philadelphia. He was a member of Local 420 Steamfitters in Philadelphia, PA. Last employed by J.J. White until his retirement in 2006. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12 P.M. - 1 P.M. at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
