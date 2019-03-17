Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT COUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. COUCH

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT J. COUCH Notice
COUCH
ROBERT J.


Retired architect and artist March 12, 2019, age 76. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Hendrich Couch, sons Aaron and Alex, daughter in law Rebecca Steffy Couch, granddaughter Seguin, sister and brother in law Catherine and Terry Carpenter, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, he practiced architecture in Philadelphia for more than 30 years. He was also an accomplished painter (www.robertcouch.net) and an avid tennis player. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 22 East Mermaid Lane, Phila. 19118. Donations may be made to PAFA, 118 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia 19102.

Jacob Ruth Funeral Home. www.jacobfruth.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now