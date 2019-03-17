|
|
COUCH
ROBERT J.
Retired architect and artist March 12, 2019, age 76. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Hendrich Couch, sons Aaron and Alex, daughter in law Rebecca Steffy Couch, granddaughter Seguin, sister and brother in law Catherine and Terry Carpenter, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, he practiced architecture in Philadelphia for more than 30 years. He was also an accomplished painter (www.robertcouch.net) and an avid tennis player. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 22 East Mermaid Lane, Phila. 19118. Donations may be made to PAFA, 118 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia 19102.
Jacob Ruth Funeral Home. www.jacobfruth.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019