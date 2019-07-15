Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DICICCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. DICICCIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. DICICCIO Notice
DICICCIO
ROBERT J.


July 12, 2019. Devoted companion of Brenda Goldsmith. Also survived by loving siblings, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. Evening service to begin at 7:30 P.M. (at Funeral Home). A graveside service will take place THURSDAY at Holy Cross Cem, Yeadon, PA at 11 A.M.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now