DICICCIO
ROBERT J.
July 12, 2019. Devoted companion of Brenda Goldsmith. Also survived by loving siblings, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. Evening service to begin at 7:30 P.M. (at Funeral Home). A graveside service will take place THURSDAY at Holy Cross Cem, Yeadon, PA at 11 A.M.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019