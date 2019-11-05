Home

ROBERT J. DROZDOWSKI Notice
DROZDOWSKI
ROBERT J.
Nov. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Trish (Simonds), devoted father of Robert (Patricia) and John (Megan); also survived by 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Isabella, John Jr. and Eleanor. Loving son of the late Stanley and Frances, dear brother of John and Dianne Davis, Stanley, Diane and the late George Petrillis, Sally Zappili, Peggy (Richard) Burns and the late Sylvia Matkowski. Also many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 9:00 A.M. until his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Church. Interment private.

CASSIZZI F.H., (215)425-0978

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
