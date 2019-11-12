|
|
DURNEY
ROBERT J.
of North Hills, Pennsylvania. He was 80 years old.
Bob was the devoted son of the late John and Marie Durney and the loving brother of Ann Kulsick of Massachusetts. A life-long resident of the greater Philadelphia area, Bob was raised in Germantown, attending Saint Francis of Assisi Elementary School, La Salle High School, and Villanova University, where he earned a Master's degree in chemical engineering. His career included positions with the Atlantic Richfield Company, Day & Zimmermann Consulting, and Skanska Consulting. His zest for continual personal growth directed his choice to pursue a Master's degree in Business Administration from Temple University and a certification in Project Management through the Project Management Institute. Bob was enthused and greatly fulfilled by his long career as a chemical engineer and project manager, especially through his relationships with his many colleagues.
Over the past twenty years, Bob made a commitment to give back the best he had to offer professionally to the younger generation and became a college professor. These have been the most rewarding years for Bob. Presently Bob was teaching at Penn State University-Abington and St. Joseph's University. He was an active member of the Project Management Institute. Bob was a devoted member of the Catholic community. He worshipped in and volunteered at Queen of Peace Church, St. Malachy's Church, and the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul, where he served as an ambassador.
Though very active in teaching and volunteering, Bob thoroughly enjoyed his downtime. He was an avid model train collector, genealogy guru, Phillies fan, world traveler, and tennis and Ocean City enthusiast. In addition to his sister, Bob will be greatly missed by his seven nieces and nephews and their families, extended family and his many friends and students.
Funeral arrangements are through THE MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 Easton Road, Glenside, PA. The Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley. PA 19038 on Saturday November 16 th at 10:30 A.M. There will be a visitation at church preceding the Mass, beginning at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Queen of Peace Church or St. Malachy's School, 1012 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia PA 19122.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019