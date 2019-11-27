Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
ROBERT J. DYMOWSKI

ROBERT J. DYMOWSKI Notice
DYMOWSKI
ROBERT J.
Of West Chester, on Nov. 25, 2019. Husband of Bonnie (née Metz) Dymowski. Father of Susan Gallen (Robert), Rob Dymowski (Julie), John Dymowski (Alison), grandfather of Andrew, Caroline, and Matthew.
Visitation Sat., Nov. 30, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., W. Chester. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethesda Project, Development Dept., 1630 South St., Philadelphia PA 19146 and or 100 N. 20th St. Suite 405 Philadelphia PA 19103.Arr by:

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019
