ROBERT J. DZUMAGA

ROBERT J. DZUMAGA
DZUMAGA
ROBERT J.


Of Holland PA., passed on February 28, 2019 two days before his 72nd birthday. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Modla), daughters Ginger Aña Dayla (Russ Widdall), and Robin Duffy (Sean), grand-children Brianna and Brayden, brother Allen, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland PA 18966. Visitation in church from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private.

www.bryersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
