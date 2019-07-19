|
|
FURST
ROBERT J.
July 17, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Beddis). Devoted father of Debra Costello (Frank), Donna Bastone (Joseph), William Webster and the late Robert J. Jr. Also survived by 7 grandchidren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 11 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd. Phila, PA. Funeral Mass 12 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ. 08034.
HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.)
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019