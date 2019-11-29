|
|
HINES
ROBERT J.
Nov. 26, 2019, age 65. Beloved son of the late Wiliam and Barbara (nee Wall), devoted brother of Bill (Kathryn), Sissy Brennan, Patricia Overbay (Barry) and the late Richard, Paula Paley (Bim); also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 9 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Religious Services at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 29, 2019