IBBOTSON
ROBERT J.
Sept. 4, 2019. Age 75, of Bensalem, Beloved Husband of Arlene (nee Bassetti); also survived by his 2 brothers, 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 10 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem Pa 19020. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown PA at 1:30 P.M. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Ephrem Church at the above address. FLUEHR F.H., BENSALEM - 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019