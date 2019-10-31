Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
ROBERT JAMES
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
ROBERT J. JAMES


1944 - 2019
ROBERT J. JAMES Notice
JAMES
ROBERT J.
October 26, 2019. A Vietnam Veteran and retired Phila. Firefighter. Father of Michelle; grand-father of Casey, Emily and Antoinette; brother of George, Betty and the late Charlie. Relatives, friends and members of Local 22 are invited to gather on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. at THE BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114, followed by his Service at 11:45 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing Nat'l. Cem. Donations in his memory to the Hero Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

logo


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
