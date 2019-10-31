|
JAMES
ROBERT J.
October 26, 2019. A Vietnam Veteran and retired Phila. Firefighter. Father of Michelle; grand-father of Casey, Emily and Antoinette; brother of George, Betty and the late Charlie. Relatives, friends and members of Local 22 are invited to gather on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. at THE BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114, followed by his Service at 11:45 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing Nat'l. Cem. Donations in his memory to the Hero Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019