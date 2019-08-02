|
|
LIDDELL
ROBERT J.
Passed away on July 29, 2019. Beloved son of Marie (nee Matera) Liddell and the late William Liddell. Devoted brother of William (Vilma), Charles (the late Darlene), and Tom (Bernadette.) Loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering Monday, August 5, after 9 A.M,, at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. PA 19114, followed by his Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019