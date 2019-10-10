|
LINEMAN
ROBERT J., JR. "SKIP"
Passed away on October 8, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Margaret E. (nee Riordan); loving father of Margaret Ann (Hugh Bryan) Lineman; Bob (Christy) and Elizabeth (Adam) Yaller; devoted grandfather of Frank and Sophia Dupoldt. Dear brother of Loretta Walczak, Roy Lineman, Judy McKendry and the late Ann Adamson, John Lineman and Ronald Lineman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering in Skip's memory on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9 to 11:30 A.M., followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:30 A.M. at THE FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem PA 19020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Skip's memory may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019