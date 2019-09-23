|
|
MASSELLA
ROBERT J. "BOB"
78 yrs.old on Sept. 19, 2019.
Bob was a retired Phila. Fire
Fighter with 20 yrs. of service and a member of Fire Fighters Local 22. He was a Veteran served US Army. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Solley) Massella
Devoted father of Robert, Nancy and Christopher (Reem) Massella; Cherished grand-father of Dennis, CJ, Nora and Sara.The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 10 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME,INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Private. Please send donations in Bob's name to Local 22 Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th St.,Phila. Pa. 19123.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019