Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MASSELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. "BOB" MASSELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. "BOB" MASSELLA Notice
MASSELLA
ROBERT J. "BOB"
78 yrs.old on Sept. 19, 2019.
Bob was a retired Phila. Fire
Fighter with 20 yrs. of service and a member of Fire Fighters Local 22. He was a Veteran served US Army. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Solley) Massella
Devoted father of Robert, Nancy and Christopher (Reem) Massella; Cherished grand-father of Dennis, CJ, Nora and Sara.The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 10 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME,INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Private. Please send donations in Bob's name to Local 22 Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th St.,Phila. Pa. 19123.
logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now