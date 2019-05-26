Home

ROBERT J. MULLER

ROBERT J. MULLER Notice
MULLER
ROBERT J.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband to Rita Foy Muller. Father to Regina McBride (Tim), Margaret Raffaele (Michael), Robert Muller, and Theresa Muller. Grandfather to his 9 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. His interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul - C/O St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976.

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
