NEFF
ROBERT J.
of Northeast Phila, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 8, 2019, at age 99 (2 months shy of his 100th birthday). Robert was an Army veteran who served his country honorably in WW II. Beloved husband for 75 years to Dorothy Neff (née Brophy). Loving father of Janice Martella (the late Bob) and Karen Celauro (Bob). Devoted Pop-Pop of Rob Martella, Cheri Giannini (Nick), Brian Celauro, Stacey Martella-Ferris (John), Lisa Shade (Bill) and the late Bobby Celauro. Also survived by his great grandchildren, Nicholas, Russell, Alyssa, Courtney, Allison, Michael and Isabella. Family and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral on Thursday Nov. 14th from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. in St Martin of Tours RC Church (5350 Roosevelt Blvd). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Entombment will be held in private at a later date in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019