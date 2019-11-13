Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT NEFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. NEFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. NEFF Notice
NEFF
ROBERT J.
of Northeast Phila, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 8, 2019, at age 99 (2 months shy of his 100th birthday). Robert was an Army veteran who served his country honorably in WW II. Beloved husband for 75 years to Dorothy Neff (née Brophy). Loving father of Janice Martella (the late Bob) and Karen Celauro (Bob). Devoted Pop-Pop of Rob Martella, Cheri Giannini (Nick), Brian Celauro, Stacey Martella-Ferris (John), Lisa Shade (Bill) and the late Bobby Celauro. Also survived by his great grandchildren, Nicholas, Russell, Alyssa, Courtney, Allison, Michael and Isabella. Family and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral on Thursday Nov. 14th from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. in St Martin of Tours RC Church (5350 Roosevelt Blvd). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Entombment will be held in private at a later date in Lakeview Memorial Park.

McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -