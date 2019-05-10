|
|
NEILL
ROBERT J. "BIG DAWG"
Suddenly on May 7, 2019. Loving son of Bob and Jeanne (nee Owens). Devoted father of Bobby (Drew), and Eric M. (Taylor). Loving Pop-Pop of Harper. Loving brother of Michael B. (Debbie), and Gary J. (Alexis). Loving uncle of Paige, Michael C., and Addison; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Tues., 8:30 A.M., Gloria Dei Old Swedes Episcopal Church, 916 Swanson St., Phila. PA 19147. Religious Services 10:30 A.M. Int. Arlington Cem., Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila. PA 19148.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019