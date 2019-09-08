Home

Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-6050
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
PISANI
ROBERT J.
Age 88, of Philadelphia, died on August 23, 2019. He was the beloved brother of Victor Pisani, and the late Hilda McCall. He was the uncle to Kathleen Closeme (Michael), Marie Grabarz, Carol Ann Howard (Russell), Denise Nesius (John).
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at WM. ROWEN GRANT FUNERAL HOME INC., Street Rd. and 2nd St. Pike, Southampton PA.The Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at

www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
