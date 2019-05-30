Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
ROBERT UHOLIK
ROBERT J. "TEX" UHOLIK

ROBERT J. "TEX" UHOLIK Notice
UHOLIK
ROBERT J. "TEX"
Age 79, May 28, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia. Father of Steven (Kelley), Deborah (Anne), and Vincent (Christine). Poppy of Justine, Erin, Matthew, Joseph, and Ryan. Brother of Christine, Joseph, Paul and the late Bernadette. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday morning, 9 -11:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. Interment New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
