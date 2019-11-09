Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
at the home of Richard and Nancy Wolfson
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WOLFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ROBERT J. WOLFSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ROBERT J. WOLFSON Notice
WOLFSON
DR. ROBERT J.
Passed away November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Felyce (nee Diamond). Loving father of Richard (Nancy) Wolfson, and Susan Wolfson. Adoring grandfather of Stephanie (Brett) Cohen, David Wolfson, and Rachel Wolfson. Funeral services and interment will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Richard and Nancy Wolfson on Sunday only, after 4 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Abramson Cancer Center-Philly Fights Cancer, PO Box 1927, Blue Bell, PA 19422.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -