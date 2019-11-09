|
WOLFSON
DR. ROBERT J.
Passed away November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Felyce (nee Diamond). Loving father of Richard (Nancy) Wolfson, and Susan Wolfson. Adoring grandfather of Stephanie (Brett) Cohen, David Wolfson, and Rachel Wolfson. Funeral services and interment will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Richard and Nancy Wolfson on Sunday only, after 4 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Abramson Cancer Center-Philly Fights Cancer, PO Box 1927, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 9, 2019