Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940

Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Road
Newtown, PA

ROBERT JOHN "BOB" BUCALO

ROBERT JOHN "BOB" BUCALO Notice
BUCALO
ROBERT JOHN "BOB"


Age 74, of Centreville, MD on November 7, 2019. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Jerri (nee Melchior) and his daughters Jennifer (Ryan Wilkins) and Jessica (John Findanis); and Jennifer Stefano (John), whom he loved as a daughter. He was also a devoted "Pappy" to his granddaughter Julianna; and to John, Henry and Philippa Stefano, whom he loved as grandchildren. Respects can be paid on Thursday, at Swartz Givnish Funeral Home (323 Washington Ave, Newtown, PA 18940) from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. 11:30 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cem. Donations may be sent to the
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019
