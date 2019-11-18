|
|
BUCALO
ROBERT JOHN "BOB"
Age 74, of Centreville, MD on November 7, 2019. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Jerri (nee Melchior) and his daughters Jennifer (Ryan Wilkins) and Jessica (John Findanis); and Jennifer Stefano (John), whom he loved as a daughter. He was also a devoted "Pappy" to his granddaughter Julianna; and to John, Henry and Philippa Stefano, whom he loved as grandchildren. Respects can be paid on Thursday, at Swartz Givnish Funeral Home (323 Washington Ave, Newtown, PA 18940) from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. 11:30 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cem. Donations may be sent to the
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019