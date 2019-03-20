|
MORRISON
ROBERT JOSEPH
Age 74, March 17, 2019. Loving son of the late Edgar and Emily Morrison of Buffalo NY. Devot-ed brother of Ronald C. (Debra) Morrison of Lockport NY. Dear uncle of Brian Morrison (Bianca) Gatto and Kathryn (James) Paolini. Dear great-uncle of Roman and Mia Paolini. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Sat. afternoon March 23 from 2 to 5 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Services to follow at 5 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019