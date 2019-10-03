Home

ROBERT JULIAN MURPHY

ROBERT JULIAN MURPHY Notice
MURPHY
ROBERT JULIAN


96, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 72 years of Mary (nee Cornish). Devoted father of sons Robert and Paul and daughter Betsy. Born July 4, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, Bob graduated from Germantown High School and took courses at Temple University. A veteran of World War II, Bob served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1947. He worked as a computer data analyst and supervisor for the U.S. Departments of Defense and Labor for over 40 years. Bob was an accomplished musician, playing clarinet as well as other woodwind instruments in bands and ensembles. He was a long-tenured active member of The Olde Philadelphia and the Viri Viginti men's clubs. His passion was love of his family. In addition to his wife and children, Bob is survived by daughter-in-law Dale Murphy and Judy Green, grandchildren Howard, Eric, Michele, Bryce, Cassie, David and Matty, and great-grandchildren Mia, Eric, Jr., Gus, Sevie, JoBell, Nat, Zion, Haviv, Nava Ray and Simcha. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
