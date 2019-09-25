|
KEARNEY
ROBERT
September 23, 2019. Loving father of Robert William Kearney. Dear brother of Dr. Patricia Gusoff (Ronald), and the late William Jr., and Richard. Son of the late William A. and Helen F. Kearney; survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a retired Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia after 33 years of service. He was with the 17th and 24th Police Districts. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, 9:00 A.M. Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Abington Hospice, 225 Newtown, Rd., Warminster, PA 18974 or FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 in his memory would be appreciated.
