Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
ROBERT KEARNEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT KEARNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT KEARNEY Notice
KEARNEY
ROBERT
September 23, 2019. Loving father of Robert William Kearney. Dear brother of Dr. Patricia Gusoff (Ronald), and the late William Jr., and Richard. Son of the late William A. and Helen F. Kearney; survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a retired Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia after 33 years of service. He was with the 17th and 24th Police Districts. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, 9:00 A.M. Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Abington Hospice, 225 Newtown, Rd., Warminster, PA 18974 or FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now