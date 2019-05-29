|
|
KLING
ROBERT, JR.
80, of Forked River, NJ passed away on May 26, 2019. Formerly of Philadelphia. Husband of 59 years to Evelyn. Beloved father of Robert (Katherine), Nancy Bea (Gary), James (Amy), brother of Catherine Kopaz, grandfather to 6, great-grand-father to 3. Bob received his MBA from Monmouth College and enjoyed sailing near his favorite place, LBI. Visitation on Thursday, May 28 from 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday from 10 A.M. A.M. until service at 10:30 A.M. at RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 130 N. Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery, Philadelphia. Donations to .
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019