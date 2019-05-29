Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT, KLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT, KLING Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT, KLING Jr. Notice
KLING
ROBERT, JR.
80, of Forked River, NJ passed away on May 26, 2019. Formerly of Philadelphia. Husband of 59 years to Evelyn. Beloved father of Robert (Katherine), Nancy Bea (Gary), James (Amy), brother of Catherine Kopaz, grandfather to 6, great-grand-father to 3. Bob received his MBA from Monmouth College and enjoyed sailing near his favorite place, LBI. Visitation on Thursday, May 28 from 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday from 10 A.M. A.M. until service at 10:30 A.M. at RIGGS FUNERAL HOME, 130 N. Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery, Philadelphia. Donations to .
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now