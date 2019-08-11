Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. DAVIS


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT L. DAVIS Notice
DAVIS
ROBERT L.
of Gladwyne and Cape May, NJ died on August 7th, 2019 at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, PA. He was 82. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on April 13th, 1937 Bob was the son of the late Ellen Harrison Davis and James Kennedy Davis. Bob is pre-deceased by his wife and survived by his children and five grandchildren: Carol, Sally, Pepper, Ash, and Archer. A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken on Monday, August 12th. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organizations: Wallace Stuard Jr. CYCCM Sailing Foundation c/o CYCCM, PO Box 260, Cape May, NJ 08204; The Haverford School Fund c/o The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA. 19041.

STUARD FH-NEWTOWN SQUARE
A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now