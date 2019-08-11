|
|
DAVIS
ROBERT L.
of Gladwyne and Cape May, NJ died on August 7th, 2019 at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, PA. He was 82. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on April 13th, 1937 Bob was the son of the late Ellen Harrison Davis and James Kennedy Davis. Bob is pre-deceased by his wife and survived by his children and five grandchildren: Carol, Sally, Pepper, Ash, and Archer. A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken on Monday, August 12th. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organizations: Wallace Stuard Jr. CYCCM Sailing Foundation c/o CYCCM, PO Box 260, Cape May, NJ 08204; The Haverford School Fund c/o The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA. 19041.
STUARD FH-NEWTOWN SQUARE
A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019