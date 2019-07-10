Home

ROBERT L. DeSILETS Sr.

Of Haverford, PA died on July 8, 2019. Beloved father of Robert L. DeSilets Jr. (Madeline) and Michelle Gallagher (Richard); also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Caroline, Preslee, RJ, and Emma; and 2 brothers, Rex and Charles. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. July 13th, 2 P.M. in Church of the Holy Apostles, 1020 Remington Rd., Wynnewood, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the above mentioned Church or Brain Injury Assn. of PA.

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
