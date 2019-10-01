|
DONNELLY
ROBERT L.
94, of Drexel Hill, PA, on September 29, 2019. WWII Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, he was a Senior Supervisor at PGW. The beloved husband of Theresa (nee Dangler); father of Suzanne Jenkins, Robert and Terence Donnelly, he is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 A.M. Thursday at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Drexel Hill, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Burial will be 1 P.M. Friday at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences
www.Toppitzer.us
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019