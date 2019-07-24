Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
3422 Dennison Ave.
Drexel Hil, PA
ROBERT L. "BOB" MANNING

ROBERT L. "BOB" MANNING Notice
MANNING
ROBERT L. "BOB"


Age 82, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen (Marcinek); loving father of Kathleen (Michael) Donohue, Kevin (Heather), Rachael (Chris) Mattioni, Maria (Sean) Rose, Theresa (Nick) Narcise; brother of Edward (Virginia) Manning and Valarie (William) Vinal, and brother-in-law of Helen Manning. Grand-father of 12 grandchildren. Prede-ceased by his brother John.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, July 26, 6 P.M. and Saturday 9 A.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Spring-field, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Church of St. Charles Borromeo, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to St. Charles Borromeo.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
