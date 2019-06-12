|
|
SPRINGER
ROBERT L.
On June 10, 2019, age 78 yrs., of Chalfont. Loving father of Barbara Springer (James Duffy)and MaryEllen Springer (John Giardetti). Also survived by one granddaughter Kayla Duffy. Brother of Richard Springer (Josephine) and Sr. Barbara Springer S.S.J. Funeral Service Monday, June 17th, 11 A.M., at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N. Main St. (at Elm Ave.), North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Funeral Home Monday after 9 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila., PA 19125 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019