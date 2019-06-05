|
|
KELLY
ROBERT LEO
Of Bryn Mawr on May 30, 2019. He is the husband of 44 years, Catherine M. (nee Bones) Kelly, father of Shannon Leigh Kelly, Robert Leo Kelly, Jr (Susan), Patrick Joseph Kelly (Lindsey Fiorella), grandfather of Carson Leo Kelly and brother of Gwen Peacock, Edward J., Richard F., and the late Leo Kelly. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 P.M. Friday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown and Saturday, in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Bryn Mawr from 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019