Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEO KELLY

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT LEO KELLY Notice
KELLY
ROBERT LEO
Of Bryn Mawr on May 30, 2019. He is the husband of 44 years, Catherine M. (nee Bones) Kelly, father of Shannon Leigh Kelly, Robert Leo Kelly, Jr (Susan), Patrick Joseph Kelly (Lindsey Fiorella), grandfather of Carson Leo Kelly and brother of Gwen Peacock, Edward J., Richard F., and the late Leo Kelly. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 P.M. Friday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown and Saturday, in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Bryn Mawr from 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now