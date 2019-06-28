Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
ROBERT PENROSE
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave.
Narberth, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave.
Narberth, PA
ROBERT LITZ PENROSE Sr.


1929 - 2019
ROBERT LITZ PENROSE Sr. Notice
PENROSE
ROBERT LITZ, SR.
June 26, 2019 of Narberth, PA. Beloved husband of 66 yrs of Ann Mecke Penrose. Devoted father of Bob Penrose, Jr. (Josepha), Nancy Penrose (David Brooks), Judy Penrose Smith, Lauren Penrose, Jean Arlotti (Dan), Andy Penrose, Amy Entriken (Jack) and Carolyn Krulak (Todd). Dear brother of Penny Shannon. Also survived by 13 grand-children, 4 great-grand-children and 6 nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass Tues. July 2nd, 11 A.M. St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Associa-tion, 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th FL., Chicago, IL 60601.

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
