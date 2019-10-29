Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DONDERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT M. DONDERO Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT M. DONDERO Sr. Notice
DONDERO
ROBERT M., SR
Age 88, on October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie T. (nee Gradel), dear father of Robert (Ellen) and Lawrence (Lori), loving grand-father of Meghan, Laura and Katie. Bob was a retired Vice President of PSFS Bank. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday eve. 6 to 8 P.M. and also to the Funeral Saturday 8:30 A.M. GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church. Int. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Maternity B.V.M. Church or the Oblates of St. Francis DeSales.

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now