DONDERO
ROBERT M., SR
Age 88, on October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie T. (nee Gradel), dear father of Robert (Ellen) and Lawrence (Lori), loving grand-father of Meghan, Laura and Katie. Bob was a retired Vice President of PSFS Bank. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday eve. 6 to 8 P.M. and also to the Funeral Saturday 8:30 A.M. GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church. Int. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Maternity B.V.M. Church or the Oblates of St. Francis DeSales.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019