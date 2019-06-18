|
LA FOUNTAIN
ROBERT M., SR.
Age 85, of Delaware County, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 14, 2019. Father of the late Deborah Ubaldini, and brother of the late John LaFountain, Sr. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Dorsett), loving father of Robert M. Jr., (Lauren) and Dawn Twardowski (Steve). Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Christopher and Alexander; 3 great-grand-children, Vienna, Chase and Brayden and his sister-in-law, Patricia LaFountain.
Bob served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and worked for Bell Atlantic for 40 years retiring in 1989.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, June 20th, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., at Holy Cross Church, Springfield, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019