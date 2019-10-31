|
McKEAGE
ROBERT M.
Passed away peacefully at his home in Cinnaminson, with his family surrounding him, on October 26, 2019. Born in Phila-delphia, Bob was 64 years old.
Bob was the beloved husband of Ellen (nee Rusko) for 41 years. Together they had 4 children: Christina Grahl (George), Michael (Natalie), Megan O'Neill (Matt), and Rob (Alex); and 6 grandchildren: Claire, Brandon, Charlotte, August, Rory, and John. He was survived by his siblings, Ann Maloney (Pat), Marie McKeage, and Teresa Hartey (Reese). Bob leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, 1200 Route 130 North, on Sunday evening, November 3rd, from 5 to 7 P.M., and Monday morning, November 4th, from 9 to 10 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow on Monday, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to , stjude.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019