Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Cinnaminson, PA
ROBERT M. McKEAGE

ROBERT M. McKEAGE Notice
McKEAGE
ROBERT M.


Passed away peacefully at his home in Cinnaminson, with his family surrounding him, on October 26, 2019. Born in Phila-delphia, Bob was 64 years old.
Bob was the beloved husband of Ellen (nee Rusko) for 41 years. Together they had 4 children: Christina Grahl (George), Michael (Natalie), Megan O'Neill (Matt), and Rob (Alex); and 6 grandchildren: Claire, Brandon, Charlotte, August, Rory, and John. He was survived by his siblings, Ann Maloney (Pat), Marie McKeage, and Teresa Hartey (Reese). Bob leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, 1200 Route 130 North, on Sunday evening, November 3rd, from 5 to 7 P.M., and Monday morning, November 4th, from 9 to 10 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow on Monday, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to , stjude.org.
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit

www.Givnish.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
