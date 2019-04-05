McNAIR

ROBERT MALCOLM "MAC", JR.

Age 72, of Newtown Square, died April 1st 2019 after a short illness.

Robert was born on March 2nd, 1947 in Tarboro, North Carolina To Elizabeth Edwards and Robert McNair.

After graduating from Friends' Select School in 1965, he went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in 1969. He served as a law clerk in the U.S. Army from 1969 - 1971. He then attended Stanford University, where he secured his J.D. in 1974. Robert married Sally Stephenson on May 12th, 1979, and they raised two daughters Sarah and Catherine.

Robert had a highly successful career in California, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania as a corporate attorney who specialized in healthcare law. In his spare time, he was a voracious reader of history books, and enjoyed cycling and swimming before his health prevented it in later years.

Beloved husband of 39 years to Sally S. (nee Stephenson) McNair. Loving father of Sarah S. McNair, and Catherine M. McNair (Daniel Keyser). Cherished son of Elizabeth (nee Edwards) and the late Robert Malcolm McNair, Sr. Devoted brother of Lucy, Carol, and Grant Cooper.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, April 12th, from 10:00 A.M. - 10:45 A.M., ALL IN CHURCH at St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Funeral Service to follow 11:00 A.M. Inurnment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to: Warriors' Ascent at warriorsascent.org, International Rescue Committee at rescue.org, or Blue Ridge Conservancy at blueridgeconservancy.org





