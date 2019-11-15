|
|
PALMIERI
ROBERT MARK
Passed away on November 9, 2019. Beloved son of Irene (nee Collazzo) and Sam (Betty). Father of Samuel Robert and Alicia. Brother of Renee (Franco) D'Angelo and uncle to Francesca (Robert) Bell and Nico D'Angelo.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Roberts life will be held on his Birthday, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 A.M. Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Morris St., Phila., PA 19145.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019