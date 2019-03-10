Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee DiGregorio). Devoted father of Bobby, Christian and Justin. Loving grandfather of Justin Jr. Son of Marie (nee Helmer) and the late Robert Matticks. Brother of Cheryl Matticks. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY, 8:30 until 10:30 A.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
