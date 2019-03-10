|
MATTICKS
ROBERT
March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee DiGregorio). Devoted father of Bobby, Christian and Justin. Loving grandfather of Justin Jr. Son of Marie (nee Helmer) and the late Robert Matticks. Brother of Cheryl Matticks. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY, 8:30 until 10:30 A.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery.
