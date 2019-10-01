|
Of Chestnut Hill, PA. died on Sept. 23, 2019 following a brief period of health issues. Cohen was a respected figure in the Philadelphia jazz community, having performed for decades in the area. Cohen was born in the Bronx, NY on December 15, 1930 to Adele (Weissbrod) and Leo Cohn who had emigrated from Vienna. He graduated from Bronx High School of Science and received a master's degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University. While working in the aerospace division of General Electric, he helped develop instruments which were used in the Apollo 12 moon landing. He worked in G.E.'s oceanography depart-ment as well, contributing to the Tektite Habitat project for ocean exploration. In addition to Cohen's engineering career, he pursued a career in music as a jazz pianist, and ran a recording studio, Cherry Sound which was active in the 1980s. Cohen began studying piano at age four. An early interest in jazz and bebop during his teenage years, led to a chance performance at age 16 with Charlie Parker, subbing for Parker's pianist, Al Haig. He was resident pianist at The Borgia Cafe for 12 years, performing with many luminaries in the Philadelphia jazz scene, and continuing to play concerts through recent years, for organizations such as Jazz Bridge and Rittenhouse Soundworks. Cohen was married to Harriet Levin Cohen (deceased 2002), and had two children, Michael (deceased 1971) and Alice. He had a second marriage, to Joycelyn Block. Cohen lived indepen-dently, after his marriages ended. Robert Cohen is survived by his daughter Alice Cohen, as well as numerous cousins and friends. Like so many who knew him, they feel grateful for the time they had together to share his spirit, sweetness, and great musical gifts. Donations in his honor can be made to Jazz Bridge.
