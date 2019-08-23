|
|
McGOVERN
ROBERT P. "BUD"
Age 94, of Wenonah passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Robert served in the Army during WWII in the Philippines, he was retired from the Philadelphia Naval Yard and then worked for 20 years at Children's Hospital. Husband of the late Madeleine "Madge" McGovern (nee Davidson), he is survived by his daughter, Sharon Gillespie, her husband Tom, grandson Brett and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 am to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Infant Jesus Parish At St. Margaret's Church, 845 Third St., Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Burial with military honors to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352. Memories and condolences can be shared at
www.smithfhmantua.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019