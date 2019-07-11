|
|
CLARKE
ROBERT PATRICK
Age 82, of Garnet Valley, PA. passed on July 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary Kathleen Dowd Clarke (nee Brockson) and his late first wife, Mildred P. Clarke (nee Daly). Loving father of Patricia (Francis) Downey, Linda (the late Spencer A. Jr.) Manthorpe, Nancy (Joseph) Vizzard and 10 adoring grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Arr.
PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, Garnet Valley, PA.Online condolences may be made by visiting
www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019