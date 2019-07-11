Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Dorothy Catholic Church
4910 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Catholic Church
4910 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT PATRICK CLARKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT PATRICK CLARKE Notice
CLARKE
ROBERT PATRICK


Age 82, of Garnet Valley, PA. passed on July 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary Kathleen Dowd Clarke (nee Brockson) and his late first wife, Mildred P. Clarke (nee Daly). Loving father of Patricia (Francis) Downey, Linda (the late Spencer A. Jr.) Manthorpe, Nancy (Joseph) Vizzard and 10 adoring grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9 - 10:15 A.M. at St. Dorothy Catholic Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Arr.

PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, Garnet Valley, PA.

Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now