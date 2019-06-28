Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Youngsford Rd
Gladwyne, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Youngsford Rd
Gladwyne, PA
DiMARCO
ROBERT R.
of Gladwyne, Pa. passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019. He is the husband of Dolores (nee Magatti) DiMarco, father of Robert DiMarco (Mary Ann), Jacqueline Amorosa, Wayne DiMarco (Kendall), and Kimberly Amorosa. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Saturday in St. John Vianney Church, Youngsford Rd, Gladwyne, Pa followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
