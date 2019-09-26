Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
ROBERT SHEPPARD
83, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (Blair) and father of the late Robert M. Survived by sons, David and Brian (Brian Ashmore); daughter-in-law, Wendy Johnson; and granddaughter, Jade. Viewing, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 9 to 10 A.M., JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown. Int. Resurrection Cem. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

doughertyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 26, 2019
